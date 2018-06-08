Sharad Yadav can’t draw salary, perks as MP, says SC

The order came on a petition filed by JD(U)’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Prasad Singh against the HC’s interim order that had allowed Yadav to retain his official residence in New Delhi. (PTI)

Modifying the Delhi High Court’s December order, the Supreme Court on Thursday stopped salary and allowances of former Janata Dal (U) president and rebel parliamentarian Sharad Yadav till the disposal of his petition challenging disqualification as a Rajya Sabha MP. However, the apex court vacation bench led by justice AK Goel allowed him to retain his official bungalow in Lutyen’s Delhi, as ordered by the HC on December 15 last year.

The order came on a petition filed by JD(U)’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Prasad Singh against the HC’s interim order that had allowed Yadav to retain his official residence in New Delhi and draw his salary, allowances and perks, but refused to stay his disqualification.

Yadav had challenged his disqualification on several grounds, including that he was not given any chance to present his case by the Rajya Sabha chairman before passing an order against him and his colleague and then MP Ali Anwar on December 4, 2017. Yadav was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2016 and his term was scheduled to end in July 2022. Anwar’s term as a Rajya Sabha MP expired in April. Both were disqualified under the anti-defection law.

Singh had sought disqualification of both as they had attended a rally of Opposition parties in Patna in violation of the party’s directives. Yadav had joined hands with the Opposition after JD(U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar dumped the grand alliance with the RJD and the Congress in Bihar and tied up with the BJP in July last year.