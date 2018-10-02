Sharad Pawar’s ‘U-turn’ on Rafale remarks: ‘Never supported Modi, will never do that’

Sharad Pawar on defending PM Modi over Rafale: ‘Never supported Modi, will never do that’

Facing flak over his remark defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday sought to clear the air, saying he never supported the former and “will never do that”.

“Some people have criticised me saying I supported him (Modi). I have not supported him. I did not (support Modi) and will never (do that),” Pawar said while addressing a party meeting in the Marathwada region on Monday, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The clarification comes a few days after Pawar, in an interview with a Marathi news channel, said that PM Modi’s reputation has been unscathed in the ongoing Rafale deal fight. He had said: “There is no doubt in people’s mind about Modi’s intentions in the Rafale deal, that’s what I feel.”

His remark had led to senior NCP leader and Katihar MP Tariq Anwar and general secretary Munaf Hakim quitting from the party. While submitting his papers, Anwar had clearly said that he was aggrieved by Sharad Pawar’s ‘clean chit’ to the Prime Minister in the ongoing row over the purchase of 36 fighter jets from France.

The NCP chief’s remark on the Rafale deal was widely welcomed by the BJP with party president Amit Shah thanking him for the same.

However, Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule had said that her father was quoted out of context by the media. “The thing which he (Pawar) is being quoted that he has given a clean chit to Narendra Modi is not true. Those who are saying so have either not heard or seen his interview or they are twisting it intentionally,” Sule, a Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Maharashtra, had said.

Meanwhile, the government has termed the Congress’ Rafale charges false and based on half-truths. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government ignored the needs of the Indian Air Force (IAF) by delaying the deal.

“The Congress campaign on Rafale was irresponsible and baseless, as its government failed to seal the deal with HAL. There were only statements but no action during the UPA period.”