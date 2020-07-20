Sharad Pawar’s Ayodhya temple remark is against Lord Ram: Uma Bharti

Sharad Pawar on Sunday said some people think building a temple will help get rid of the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust suggested two dates in August for laying the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya.
BJP vice president and former Union minister Uma Bharti on Monday termed a remark made by NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya as “Bhagwan Ram drohi” (anti Lord Ram). Pawar on Sunday said some people think building a temple will help get rid of the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust suggested two dates in August for laying the foundation stone for a Ram
temple in Ayodhya.
Pawar’s comment was seen as a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the the trust has invited the latter to lay
the foundation stone either on August 3 or 5. “The statement of Sharad Pawar is Bhagwan Ram drohi. It is not against Modi, it is against Lord Ram. If the PM reaches Ayodhya for two hours (for the temple ceremony), how
will it spoil the economy,” Bharti asked.
PM Modi works for 24 hours, He has never taken leave (from work) till today….I know his nature, he will clear
files in the flight in both directions. He will give time of two hours for Lord Ram, she said.
