Sharad Pawar withdraws resignation, to continue as NCP president

Sharad Pawar on Friday said he is withdrawing his resignation, three days after announcing his decision to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party. Pawar had announced his decision to step down from the post on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai.

“I can’t disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP),” Pawar said addressing party workers in Mumbai today evening.

Pawar’s remarks were in line with the resolution passed by an 18-member panel constituted at his behest to chart the future course of action following his decision to step down. The committee, which met earlier today, unanimously passed a resolution urging him to reconsider his decision. The panel, also comprising Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar, also rejected Pawar’s resignation.

“The committee has passed a resolution unanimously. It says NCP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar’s resignation has been unanimously rejected. It recommends that Sharad Pawar should remain at the post as party president,” senior party leader and committee convener Praful Patel said earlier today.

The meeting came amid continuing protests by NCP workers demanding that Pawar continues as the NCP president. An NCP worker also attempted self-immolation outside the party office in Mumbai by pouring kerosene on himself but was stopped by other workers. The police swung to action and controlled the situation.



On Thursday, Pawar met protesting party workers and assured them that their sentiments will be respected. I respect your sentiments. I should have discussed my plans with all of you and taken you into confidence. But I know you wouldn’t have allowed me to take the decision (of stepping down as party chief). I will take a final decision in one or two days,” he had said.