Sharad Pawar unhappy over Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to approve transfer of Elgar Parishad case to NIA

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has expressed unhappiness over Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to hand over Elgar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to news agency ANI, Pawar said the state government’s decision to transfer the case to the Centre is constitutionally wrong. He said that law and order is a state subject and hence falls under the state’s jurisdiction.

Pawar said that while the central government’s decision directing NIA to take over the Elgar Parishad case was unfair, the state government’s approval to it was more unfair. “Behaviour of some people in Maharashtra Police was objectionable. I wanted that the role of these officers be investigated. In the morning, there was a meeting of Maharashtra government ministers with police officers,” he said.

“Maintaining law and order is a state subject. It is unfair to encroach upon the rights of the state and Maharashtra’s support to the move is more unfair,” Pawar who played a crucial role in bringing the Congress on board to form an alliance with the Shiv Sena, said.

The alliance government headed by Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to transfer the 2018 Elgar Parishad case to the NIA complying with a January 25 decision of the Centre.

According to the state’s Home Ministers Anil Deshmukh, CM Uddhav used his discretionary powers to approve the handover.

“The state agencies were investigating the Koregaon Bhima (Elgar Parishad) case. But, the Centre handed over the investigation to the NIA. As Home Minister, my stand was that the Centre should have taken the state government into confidence before taking the decision. We were putting up our stand in the court in this direction. The Chief Minister has the right to overrule my stand,” the NCP leader said.

Interestingly, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government took charge, Sharad Pawar had written a letter to CM Uddhav, demanding a probe by an SIT. He alleged that the previous BJP-led government abused its power to book activists and called the arrests of activists a conspiracy.