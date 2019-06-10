Sharad Pawar says will meet experts and go in depth of EVM issues

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Monday said that he will go in depth of electronic voting machine issue by discussing the matter with experts and opposition members in Delhi. He said that the problem is not the with the EVM or VVPAT where the people vote, but with the machine with the electoral officer that is finally counted. The opposition parties have been alleging tampering of EVMs and want the Election Commission to go back to the ballot papers, a demand that has been rejected by the EC. The NCP chief also hit out at the BJP for giving a ticket to Malegaon terror accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. He also said that the giving ticket to a woman on whom there are serious charges of bomb blasts is an attempt to break the democracy. Pawar said that if people realise that the vote they are casting is not going for their candidate of choice, they may keep calm now but they could take the law into their hands in future. The NCP also chief said that he can not believe that a Muslim can carry out blasts on Friday which is considered a sacred day by the community. "The Malegaon blasts happened on Friday. I can not believe that a Muslim can conduct blasts on 'Juma', that is why I objected to the people first picked up by the agencies. Then Karkare arrested the one (Sadhvi Pragya) who will sit in Parliament during President's address," he added. Sadhvi Pragya is now an MP and will represent Bhopal in the Parliament. She defeated Congress leader Digvijay Singh by over three lakh votes. Ever since the BJP gave a ticket to Sadhvi, the opposition launched a scathing attack on the saffron party questioning the motive behind the move. However, PM Modi and Amit Shah both justified the move saying Sadhvi was falsely implicated in the blast case.