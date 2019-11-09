Sharad Pawar says Ayodhya verdict won’t affect Maharashtra politics

Pawar said the apex court’s unanimous decision will help address a “serious concern” before the country. (File image)

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday welcomed the supreme court’s landmark verdict that cleared way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya and asked all to respect the judgement. Pawar said the apex court’s unanimous decision will help address a “serious concern” before the country.

“The supreme court’s unanimous decision will help address a serious concern before the country. The judiciary has talked about protecting interests of all the sections of the society. It is a good thing,” Pawar told reporters here.

“I urge all the people of the country that an important, landmark judgement has been given. All sections of the society should welcome and respect it,” the NCP chief said and urged people to ensure peace and harmony. On some BJP leaders visiting Ram temple after the verdict, Pawar said it is an individual’s right and choice whether to visit a temple or Masjid.

“There is no need to comment on it as it is not a political issue,” he added. He also noted several political parties have respected the decision which is a “good thing.” Pawar also said the verdict will have no bearing on Maharashtra politics and added that people may even forget the issue within two to three days.