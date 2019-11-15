Sharad Pawar rules out possibility of mid-term polls, says Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress govt will last full term

NCP president Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has sought to quell fears that the government formed with the alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress in Maharashtra may not last long due to difference in ideologies. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Pawar expressed confidence that the alliance will last a full five-year term. The state is currently under President’s rule and efforts are on between the three parties to stitch together a coalition to keep the BJP away from power.

When asked if the party was also holding talks with BJP simultaneously on government formulation, the former Union minister said his party was only talking to Shiv Sena and the Congress and its allies and nobody else. These parties are currently working on a Common Minimum Programme (CMP).

Taking a dig at ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis’ comments who had said that the alliance won’t last for more than six months, Pawar said, “I know Devendra ji for some years. But I did not know he is a student of astrology too,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

While BJP and Shiv Sena fought together in the recent Maharashtra polls, the alliance broke soon after the results were announced. A tug of war ensued between the two parties over sharing of portfolios and chief minister’s post. While Shiv Sena wanted the chief minister’s post for itself, BJP maintained that Fadnavis will be the CM for another term.

After waiting for close to 15 days, Governor BS Koshyari invited BJP to form a government , which was the single largest party. After BJP declined to form the government citing lack of numbers, the Governor then invited Shiv Sena and NCP, both of whom also lacked numbers. While the Sena pointed out that it wanted two additional days from the Governor, which the latter refused, Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah came to the defence of the Governor, saying the three parties now have six months to form the government.