‘Can’t ignore emotions of party workers’: NCP panel rejects Sharad Pawar’s resignation as party president

A committee formed to decide on Sharad Pawar’s successor has rejected his resignation from the post of party president. Pawar, who left party members in shock with his announcement to step down as NCP president on Tuesday, had recommended names for setting up the committee.

The 18-member committee met at the party office in Mumbai on Friday morning to decide the future course of action. It was decided that Pawar’s resignation be rejected and a resolution be passed urging him to continue as party chief.

Also Read: Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Key NCP meet today to decide Sharad Pawar’s successor

Speaking to the media, senior party leader and former Union minister Praful Patel said the committee has unanimously passed a resolution asking Pawar to continue as NCP president. “The Committee has passed a resolution unanimously. It says, NCP president and RS MP Sharad Pawar should continue as NCP chief,” Patel said.

Patel further said that a number of political leaders have called Pawar to urge him to remain the NCP president. “Not only leaders but workers of the party too expressed this opinion. We cannot ignore the emotions of party workers,” Patel said at the press conference after the meeting.

“We were caught unaware when Pawar made the announcement of resignation. None of us were prepared for this. We kept telling him that we need him at the helm of affairs at present national political situation,” Patel said.

NCP workers stage protest

The meeting came amid continuing protests by NCP workers demanding that Pawar continue on the NCP president’s post. An NCP worker also attempted self-immolation outside the party office in Mumbai by pouring kerosene on himself but was stopped by other workers. The police swung to action and controlled the situation.

#WATCH | NCP workers raise slogans in support of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, outside the party office in Mumbai.



NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post of party chief on May 2. pic.twitter.com/6FEX5UfI5U — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

Also Read: Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP president, recommends committee to decide future course of action

Speaking to party workers outside the Y B Chavan Centre in the city, where his supporters have been camping to demand his continuation as the party chief, Pawar said on Thursday that his decision to step down was for the future of the party and create new leadership. Pawar also assured party workers that their emotions will not be ignored and he will take a decision in na day or two.

“I respect your sentiments. I should have discussed my plans with all of you and taken you into confidence. But I know you wouldn’t have allowed me to take the decision (of stepping down as party chief). I will take a final decision in one or two days,” the former Union minister told his supporters.

There was speculation ahead of the meeting that the party may go ahead with Pawar’s daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule as the next NCP president while Ajit Pawar takes charge as the chief of the Maharashtra state unit.