Modi should show same love to Maharashtra as West Bengal, says Sharad Pawar during visit to cyclone-hit Raigad

Sharad Pawar’s visit to Raigad coincided with the NCP’s 21st foundation day.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday visited Raigad district of Maharashtra to take stock of the damage caused by cyclone Nisarga. Speaking to reporters, Pawar said that the Centre was not providing adequate support to the state government to provide relief to the affected people.

“The Centre and state should come together during the time of crisis and help those affected. I am not demanding a separate package from the Centre or the state, but I am their help to provide relief to those affected in the cyclone,” he said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar said that the former should ‘show love to Maharashtra the same way he did for West Bengal and Odisha that were hit by cyclone Amphan”. Pawar said this while referring to PM Modi’s visit to West Bengal and Odisha after cyclone Amphan last month and announcement of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 500 crore relief packages, respectively.

Pawar during his visit interacted with locals at a market in Mangaon where district guardian minister Aditi Tatkare and Raigad Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare were also present. He admitted delay in the providing help to people but assured that the state administration was taking all steps to restore normalcy in the region.

Cyclone Nisarga had caused huge devastation in parts of the coastal district of Maharashtra on June 3 after making landfall near Shrivardhan. Six persons were killed and 16 others injured in cyclone-related incidents.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced an immediate relief of Rs 100 crore for Raigad.

Pawar’s NCP is a key constituent in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by the Shiv Sena.