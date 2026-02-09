NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a hospital in Pune on Monday afternoon after experiencing throat-related discomfort and persistent coughing. According to a close aide, the 85-year-old veteran leader was taken from his residence in Baramati to Ruby Hall Clinic, where he is being treated for a throat infection.

Ruby Hall Clinic’s chief cardiologist and managing trustee, Dr Parvez Grant, confirmed the development to news agency PTI. “Once he arrives, a team of doctors will examine him and the further course of treatment will be decided accordingly,” Dr Grant said.

Pawar has previously battled oral cancer in the late 1990s. He underwent multiple surgeries in both India and the United States as part of his treatment.

This is a breaking story. More information to follow.