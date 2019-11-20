Political circles abuzz as Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi today after Rajya Sabha praise

Sharad Pawar’s NCP is in talks with Congress and Shiv Sena to form govt in Maharashtra. (File Photo/PTI)

Sharad Pawar-PM Modi meeting: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Nationalist Congress Party for adhering to parliamentary norms, triggering speculation that the PM may have signalled an enormous political realignment, Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet PM Modi on the sidelines of the ongoing Parliament session on Wednesday. The farmers’ crisis in Maharashtra has been stated to be the sole agenda of the meeting between the two leaders. However, when questioned about the inferences that were being drawn of the meeting, Pawar remained tight-lipped and said he cannot disclose the agenda of the meeting beforehand.

The NCP has been blowing hot and cold over extending support to the Shiv Sena which broke away from the NDA with the hope to stitch an alliance and form a government led by a Shiv Sainik. The much-anticipated meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Pawar appeared to have failed the deadlock after NCP claimed that government formation wasn’t discussed between the two leaders.

78-year-old Sharad Pawar’s conflicting statements in the past few days have only raised questions over his intentions.

Also Read: PM Modi hails NCP in Rajya Sabha speech, says BJP should ‘learn’ from Sharad Pawar’s party

“BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (NCP) and Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics,” Pawar had told reporters in New Delhi on November 18 triggering speculations regarding the likely alliance between Sena, NCP and Congress.

However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has insisted that alliance talks are proceeding on the right track and things will be clear by Thursday (November 21).

“All the obstructions which were there in last 10-15 days, regarding the formation of government in Maharashtra, are not there anymore. You will get to know by 12 pm tomorrow that all the obstructions are gone. The picture will be clear by tomorrow afternoon,” senior party leader Sanjay Raut told reporters today.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Monday on the occasion of 250th Session of the Upper House, PM Modi showered praise on NCP and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

“Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the Well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties including mine can learn from them. People’s hearts can be won even without rushing to the Well,” PM Modi had said.