Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar (85) was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Sunday after experiencing mild dehydration, doctors confirmed.

Dr. Purvez Grant, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, told PTI that the veteran leader’s condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. “He needs fluids. His condition is stable. He will remain in Ruby Hall Clinic for two days,” he said.

Pawar’s daughter and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also shared an update, saying he had been admitted for follow-up tests and hydration. “We are admitting Baba to Ruby Hall, Pune for follow-up tests and hydration. Thanking all the doctors and healthcare workers,” she wrote on X.

This is Pawar’s second hospitalisation this month. He was admitted to the same facility on February 9 for chest congestion and breathing issues and was discharged on February 14.

Doctors had earlier advised the senior leader to take adequate rest before gradually resuming political and public engagements.