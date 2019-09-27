Sharad Pawar cancels appearance at ED office, cites law and order situation

Sharad Pawar, who was not summoned by the agency, had vowed to make an appearance regardless, claiming that he had nothing to do with the case,
Sharad Pawar ED office appearance: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has decided against visiting the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai in connection with the agency’s case against him for alleged money laundering. Pawar, who was not summoned by the agency, had vowed to make an appearance regardless, claiming that he had nothing to do with the case in which his nephew Ajit Pawar and others have been named alongside him.
Pawar announced his decision while speaking to reporters outside his residence in Mumbai after city Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve visited him urging him to refrain from visiting the ED office as it could lead to law and order problem in the city. The police had imposed Section 144 in areas around the ED office in Ballard Estate of the city to prevent supporters of Pawar’s NCP from creating a ruckus.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar: Mumbai Commissioner of Police and Joint CP meet me today and requested me not to go so that the law and order situation remains under control. https://t.co/431crZ0sen
The ED has named Sharad Pawar, nephew Ajit Pawar and others in a complaint filed in Rs 25,000-crore scam in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB). However, the veteran leader has so far not been summoned by the central agency.
Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came out in open support of Pawar while accusing the Modi government of vendetta politics. “Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive Government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism,” the former Congress president said in his tweet.
