Sharad Pawar cancels appearance at ED office, cites law and order situation

By: |
Published: September 27, 2019 2:11:26 PM

Sharad Pawar, who was not summoned by the agency, had vowed to make an appearance regardless, claiming that he had nothing to do with the case,

sharad pawar, sharad pawar news, ed office, maharashtra bank scamNationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo/ANI)

Sharad Pawar ED office appearance: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has decided against visiting the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai in connection with the agency’s case against him for alleged money laundering. Pawar, who was not summoned by the agency, had vowed to make an appearance regardless, claiming that he had nothing to do with the case in which his nephew Ajit Pawar and others have been named alongside him.

Pawar announced his decision while speaking to reporters outside his residence in Mumbai after city Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve visited him urging him to refrain from visiting the ED office as it could lead to law and order problem in the city. The police had imposed Section 144 in areas around the ED office in Ballard Estate of the city to prevent supporters of Pawar’s NCP from creating a ruckus.

“Mumbai Commissioner of Police and Joint CP met me today and requested me not to go so that the law and order situation remains under control,” Pawar said.
“There is a deliberate attempt to malign the Opposition’s image in the state. I have never been associated with the bank,” the former Maharashtra CM said, adding that he will be visiting flood-hit Baramati to take stock of the situation.

The ED has named Sharad Pawar, nephew Ajit Pawar and others in a complaint filed in Rs 25,000-crore scam in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB). However, the veteran leader has so far not been summoned by the central agency.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came out in open support of Pawar while accusing the Modi government of vendetta politics. “Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive Government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism,” the former Congress president said in his tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sharad Pawar cancels appearance at ED office, cites law and order situation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition