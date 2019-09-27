Sharad Pawar cancels appearance at ED office, cites law and order situation

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo/ANI)

Sharad Pawar ED office appearance: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has decided against visiting the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai in connection with the agency’s case against him for alleged money laundering. Pawar, who was not summoned by the agency, had vowed to make an appearance regardless, claiming that he had nothing to do with the case in which his nephew Ajit Pawar and others have been named alongside him.

Pawar announced his decision while speaking to reporters outside his residence in Mumbai after city Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve visited him urging him to refrain from visiting the ED office as it could lead to law and order problem in the city. The police had imposed Section 144 in areas around the ED office in Ballard Estate of the city to prevent supporters of Pawar’s NCP from creating a ruckus.

“Mumbai Commissioner of Police and Joint CP met me today and requested me not to go so that the law and order situation remains under control,” Pawar said. “Mumbai Commissioner of Police and Joint CP met me today and requested me not to go so that the law and order situation remains under control,” Pawar said.

“There is a deliberate attempt to malign the Opposition’s image in the state. I have never been associated with the bank,” the former Maharashtra CM said, adding that he will be visiting flood-hit Baramati to take stock of the situation.

