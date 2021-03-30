Sharad Pawar hospitalised a day before schedule: Nawab Malik

Meanwhile, NCP leader and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said he had spoken to doctors from the hospital. (PTI/File Photo)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here, a day ahead of the scheduled surgery after he experienced pains in his abdomen, a party leader said.

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik said Pawar (80) was supposed to get admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday.

“As he experienced pains in his abdomen today, he has been admitted to the hospital in the afternoon,” he said.

Malik on Monday said Pawar will undergo surgery at the hospital after it was diagnosed that he has a gall bladder issue.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last (Sunday) evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder,” he had tweeted.

“He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,” the minister had said.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said he had spoken to doctors from the hospital.

“Pawar may undergo surgery tomorrow around 3 pm. Depending upon the surgery and his response, the decision on either discharging him immediately or keeping him under observation would be taken. There is nothing to worry about his health,” he said.