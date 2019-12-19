Sharad Pawar hails Uddhav Thackeray’s Jallianwala Bagh comment

Sharad Pawar hails Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s swipe at Centre over Jamia violence.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has hailed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his Jallianwala Bagh comment. Pawar on Wednesday said that Thackeray’s swipe at the Centre over the Jamia violence was a sign that the alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress was on the right track.

“If he (Uddhav) has said so, then it seems we are on the right track and our government will last long,” Pawar said.

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads an alliance government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, recently compared the police action on protesting students of Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi during a demonstration against Citizenship Act to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a ‘Yuva bomb’. So we request the central government to not do what they are doing with students,” Uddhav had said.

The alliance saw some friction last week when the Shiv Sena warned that Congress must not insult Veer Savarkar and voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Uddhav Thackeray’s party, however, didn’t support the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Uddhav on Wednesday held a meeting with the prominent leaders of Muslim organisations via video conference from Nagpur. The meeting took place in view of the ongoing protests over the CAA in the country including in Maharashtra. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and senior police officers also took part in the talks. During the meeting, Muslim organisations assured that the protest will be carried out in a peaceful manner and that it would not create any law and order problem.

The NCP chief further said that the three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress may contest the upcoming elections together. He said workers of the three parties have agreed on seat-sharing for the most local body elections in the state.

“These indicators are sufficient enough to show that we can contest several forthcoming elections (together),” he said.