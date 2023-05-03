Sharad Pawar exit: NCP committee meeting underway to choose next party chief

Hours after Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president on Tuesday, the 82-year-old stalwart of Maharshtra politics agreed to reconsider his decision in the next few days after being pressed by teary eyed supporters to withdraw his resignation.

Sharad Pawar has not yet clarified what is on his mind, said Rajya Sabha member and NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday, adding, “We think that he needs to be given some time to think. He will let us know his decision,” Patel said.

Patel also that he was not interested in the post. “I am not ready to take on the responsibility of the presidency. I am not interested in the post of president.”

Just days before Pawar announced his resignation, his daughter Supriya Sule said two “earthquakes will occur in Delhi and Maharashtra” within the next 15 days. Sharad Pawar resigned on the 13th day after daughter Supriya’s statement.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad tendered his resignation as national general secretary of the party. Many more office bearers have also resigned with Awhad a day after Sharad Pawar quit from his post.

“I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb’s announcement (to resign from the post of party chief),” Awahd told news agency ANI.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday batted for Baramati MP Supriya Sule as the successor of her father Sharad Pawar and the party’s national president. Bhujbal also said the state’s responsibility should be given to Ajit Pawar, who is the Leader of Opposition and the nephew of Sharad Pawar.

“We want Sharad Pawar to withdraw his resignation. But if he is firm on this then I personally think that Supriya Sule should be given the national responsibility while Ajit Pawar should be given the responsibility in the state,” the former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra said.

NCP chief whip Anil Patil said top party leaders were trying to persuade Sharad Pawar to take back his resignation, asserting that the party wants Pawar to remain the president. Speaking to ANI, Patil said, “It is not decided yet who will be in the state and centre…. We are trying to change his(Sharad Pawar) mind… Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule has said that Sharad Pawar should remain the President of NCP.”

Meanwhile, a meeting of the committee formed to decide on the post of NCP president is underway at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, with top party leaders in attendance. Sharad Pawar is also participating in the meeting.