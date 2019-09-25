Won’t bow before Delhi ‘throne’, ready for ED’s hospitality: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said he was ready to go to ED office in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

ED case against Sharad Pawar: A day after the Enforcement Directorate registered a money-laundering case against him, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday appeared unperturbed by the central agency’s action. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Pawar said he was ready to provide the ED all details he has concerning the case in which he has been booked.

“We don’t know bowing before takht (throne) in Delhi. I will myself go to Enforcement Directorate on 27 September to give all information what I have with me about this case,” Sharad Pawar said.

” (I am) ready for any hospitality from ED,” the former Union minister went on to add.

In his first reaction following the ED’s move to register a money laundering case against him in connection with alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB), Sharad Pawar had said that he was not surprised by the action.

The former Maharashtra CM referred the case as a product of the huge response that he has been receiving during the ongoing campaign for upcoming Assembly elections in the state.