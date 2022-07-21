scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Sharad Pawar dissolves all departments, cells of NCP in surprise move

The NCP was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart in late June following a rebellion by a section of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron outfit.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Praful Patel, a former Union minister, did not disclose the reason for the sudden move.(File Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect, a senior NCP leader said on Wednesday.

NCP national general secretary Praful Patel tweeted, “with approval of national president, Nationalist Congress party, Sharad Pawar, all departments and cells stand dissolved with immediate effect.” Patel, a former Union minister, did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

The NCP was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart in late June following a rebellion by a section of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron outfit.

Also Read
More Stories on
Sharad Pawar

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News