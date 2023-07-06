NCP vs NCP: Sharad Pawar calls party’s national executive meeting in Delhi

Amid the intense political drama in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has called the national executive meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

Ahead of his arrival in the national capital, posters saying “In the fight of truth and lie, the entire country is with Sharad Pawar” and “India’s history is such that it has never forgiven those who have betrayed” were put up outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in Delhi.

Posters saying "In the fight of truth and lie, the entire country is with Sharad Pawar" and "India's history is such that it has never forgiven those who have betrayed" come up outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi.



However, the banners at Maulana Azad Road Circle and Janpath Circle near the NCP office were later removed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The meeting comes days after Ajit Pawar staged a coup along with eight other party MLAs and took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. On Wednesday, Sharad Pawar and his nephew traded barbs at strength-show meetings. The newest Deputy CM, claiming the support of 40 MLAs, has moved to the Election Commission to stake claim to the party name and symbol.

The two NCP factions held separate meetings in Mumbai on Wednesday, where Ajit Pawar outplayed his uncle with only 13 of the party’s legislators attending Sharad Pawar’s meeting. As many as 32 of the 53 NCP legislators attended the meeting called by the Ajit Pawar group.

Lagging in the numbers game, Sharad Pawar has called for a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, which will also be attended by NCP working president and MP Supriya Sule.