‘Sharabi ho gaye ho!’: Nitish Kumar, cornered by Opposition, loses cool in Bihar Assembly over Chhapra hooch tragedy  

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday appeared to lose his temper at MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party after he was questioned by the Opposition on the deaths reported in Chhapra due to the consumption of spurious liquor. At least 9 people are reported to have lost their lives so far in the tragedy.

A visibly agitated Nitish Kumar was seen screaming at BJP MLAs in the Bihar Assembly today as they raised the issue of the deaths and questioned Nitish Kumar’s much-publicised alcohol ban in the state since 2016.

“Sharabi ho gaye ho tum….,” a video that is going viral on social media shows the Chief Minister screaming amid loud protests by members of the Opposition.

The statement has drawn a sharp reaction from the BJP with leaders staging a protest against the Chief Minister over the deaths and the remarks made by him in the assembly.

“Nitish Kumar’s time is up. He refers to Prashant Kishor and BJP MLAs as ‘tu’, ‘tum’. It has happened earlier as well but his disposition was never like this before,” former deputy CM Sushil Modi told news agency ANI.

Bihar, where the sale and consumption of liquor is a punishable offence since 2016, has witnessed a spate of deaths related to spurious liquor. In the latest incident reported from Chhapra, as many as nine people have been officially declared dead though the number being reported by media outlets is much higher.