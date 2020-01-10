Shankar Prasad takes jibe at opposition, says parties with 1-3 seats in trying to destabilize govt

Left and ABVP blamed each other for the violence, in which over 30 people sustained injuries.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday took a jibe at the opposition saying parties with 1-3 seats are trying to destabilize the central government. He further said that such parties won’t succeed on their mission. “People who have 3-4 seats in Lok Sabha want (protests at) Jadavpur and JNU. They think that they will try to bring down the government by systemic protests from here. But they won’t succeed,” he said while speaking to ANI.

The statement comes in the wake of a series of protests in several universities following the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). On Sunday, some masked men attacked the teachers and students with sticks and rods inside the university campus. Left and ABVP blamed each other for the violence, in which over 30 people sustained injuries. The students affiliated to Left have denied their role in the violence and blamed the ABVP for the attack. However, the ABVP too claims that the whole attack was planned by the students belonging to Left.

Today, the Delhi Police said that they have identify nine people suspected to be responsible for the violence happened on Sunday, seven are from Left and two are from ABVP. JNUSU Aishe Ghosh is among the suspects identified by Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) has demanded the removal of JNU-VC for mishandling the entire fee hike issue and protests. “No resignation, JNU VC must be removed. For three hours, he allowed people to vandalise the campus and hurt students and teachers badly. Police were outside but he didn’t call them inside. He only called them inside when it was over. It is clear VC is complicit,” the CPI-M said.

JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar today said that the JNU administration was very flexible and it was doing everything to facilitate the students. “There is a conducive environment and I appeal students to be back,” he said.