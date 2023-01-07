scorecardresearch
Shankar Mishra, man accused of urinating on woman onboard Air India flight, held in Bengaluru

“We assisted the Delhi police in picking him up. He has been picked up but we don’t know whether he has been formally arrested,” a top police officer told PTI.

Written by PTI
The officer said Mishra was held from the Sanjay Nagar area. (File/IE)

The Bengaluru police on Saturday confirmed the arrest of Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on a septuagenarian woman on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

The accused holding a top post in the US financial services company Wells Fargo, had been holed up in Bengaluru ever since a lookout circular was issued.

The officer said Mishra was held from the Sanjay Nagar area.

Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 12:57:07 pm