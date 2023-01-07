Shankar Mishra, man accused of urinating on woman onboard Air India flight, held in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police on Saturday confirmed the arrest of Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on a septuagenarian woman on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

The accused holding a top post in the US financial services company Wells Fargo, had been holed up in Bengaluru ever since a lookout circular was issued.

“We assisted the Delhi police in picking him up. He has been picked up but we don’t know whether he has been formally arrested,” a top police officer told PTI.

The officer said Mishra was held from the Sanjay Nagar area.

Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.