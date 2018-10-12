Shankar IAS Academy founder found dead in Chennai, suicide suspected

The 45-year-old professor allegedly committed suicide due to personal reasons.

Professor Shankar Devarajan, the founder and CEO of Chennai’s popular Shankar IAS Academy, was found dead on Thursday at his residence in the city’s Mylapore area. The 45-year-old professor allegedly committed suicide due to personal reasons, The News Minute reported.

The professor was rushed to Mylapore’s St. Isabel’s hospital on Thursday night, where he was declared dead. The body of the deceased was then taken to Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem. The news sent shockwaves to the former students of the academy who hold significant bureaucratic posts in the country.

TNM reports that Shankar’s academy started in 2004, was the first in the aimed to train IAS and IPS aspirants in particular. The academy holds national reputation and is listed amongst the top educational institutions in the country to prepare for the civil services examination.

The Facebook page of Shankar IAS Academy, which has a following of over 1,78,000 students, posted a message to announce the demise of academy’s co-founder.

“We deeply regret to inform the sad demise of our pillar of strength Shankar Sir. He was more than a teacher, he was the institution himself.. He was an inspiration to so many who had the IAS dream,” the post on the page read.

“He led everyone of us and to think of the forthcoming days without Sir is indeed very difficult. You will continue to live in all of us,” it added.