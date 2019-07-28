Ajay Kumar while speaking to media defended his actions and said that it is the duty of a human to help other human beings (Image source: ANI)

A video of a top cop in Shamli district giving a foot massages to Kanwariyas has gone viral on social media. Shamli SP Ajay Kumar was captured on camera as he gave oil massages to Kanwariyas at a naturopathy medical camp in the northern state on Saturday. Besides this, the Kanwariyas were also provided with food and beverages by the Shamli SP.



Ajay Kumar while speaking to media defended his actions and said that it is the duty of a human to help other human beings. “As police, it is our duty to ensure the safety of each person present and passing through the district. Through this video, I would like to tell my fellow policemen that providing security is not enough, even service is equally important,” ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

Shamli: Shamli SP, Ajay Kr Pandey was seen giving foot massage to kanwariyas, in a video. He says “The video is from a health camp. I had been called at inauguration of the camp. After I inaugurated the camp, I did this as a symbolic service to the pilgrims.” pic.twitter.com/HQ1LHLvP4Q — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 27, 2019

The naturopathy medical camp in UP’s Shamli district has been set up in order to provide medical aid to the Kanwariyas pilgrims in need. The medical camp is equipped with modern for medical aid and was also inaugurated by SP Ajay Kumar himself.

However, this is not the first time the police were seen supporting the Kawaraiya pilgrims. This week on Friday, the police showered rose petals on Kanwariyas using helicopters, an act which was heavily criticized last year when ADG (Meerut Zone) Prashant Kumar and Commissioner Chandra Prakash Tripathi had showered rose petals from a chopper.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh: Police officials shower flower petals on ‘Kanwar yatris’ in Saharanpur. pic.twitter.com/qUfxe0h24s — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2019

The UP administration had also showered rose petals during Maha Kumbh at Prayag. Not only UP but Uttarakhand government ordered showering of rose petals on kaanwariyas. Today, flower petals were showered on ‘Kaanwar yatris’ in Haridwar. SSP Janmejay Khanduri while speaking to ANI said that State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj had directed the police to shower flower petals on kaanwariyas.