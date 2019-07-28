Shamli SP massages feet of Kanwar pilgrim’s feet, police say it’s duty too

Screengrab of the video tweeted by the Shamli police.

‘Not just protecting people but serving them too’, Shamli police posted on Twitter along with a video of the district’s Superintendent of Police massaging a kanwar pilgrim. The incident occured at a medical camp organised for the pilgrims travelling in the Kanwar yatra.

SP Ajay Kumar Pandey said that the man looked tired and therefore he massaged his feet without any ego, the Indian Express reported.

Pandey added that these days, along with maintaining law and order, police also have to show compassion and humanity. He said that police cannot maintain distance from the people. Pandey wondered if a cop could help injured people by giving them first aid, why could a SP not offer a weak person comfort. “Imagine walking for 200-300 km, hungry and thirsty. If they fall due to weakness, people will say police do not have ‘protective approach’,” he told the Indian Express

The SP said that his actions were aimed at sending out a message that police is there to help, but it is up to people to interpret his actions they way they want.

The Shamli police tweeted a 24-second video on Friday in which Pandey is seen massaging a 18-year-old kanwar’s feets while inquiring about his health.

The DIG of Saharanpur Range, Upendra Kumar Agarwal, also said that he did not feel there was anything wrong with the SP ‘serving’ the kanwar. Agar told the Indian Express that while some policemen were serving the pilgrims by distributing fruits or taking them to the hospital, the SP did so in his own way. “SP Shamli served the kanwaria in his own way. No senior officers have inquired or sought any report so far about the video,” Agarwal was quoted as saying by the paper.

The Kanwar Yatra is a pilgrimage undertaken by scores of devotees of Lord Shiva. The yatra is held annually during the month of ‘Saavan’ in the Hindu calendar.