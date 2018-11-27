‘Shameful, inhuman’: SC raps Nitish Kumar government over lackadaisical handling of Muzaffarpur shelter home case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar over its inept handling of the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where several minor girls were sexually assaulted. Questioning the state government’s seriousness of dealing with the case, the top court termed as tragic its inability to even file a correct FIR in the case of sexual assault of minor girls. Seeking to know what the government was doing for so long, the court granted it another 24 hours to add Section 377 (rape) of IPC and POCSO Act in the FIR copy.

“If we find that there were offences under Section 377 IPC and POCSO Act and you did not register FIR, we will pass an order against the government,” the court said.

The court also termed as shameful the state government’s behaviour in dealing with case. “A child is sodomised and you say it’s nothing? How can you do this? It’s inhuman. We were told that matter will be looked with great seriousness, this is seriousness? Every time I read this file it’s tragic,” it said.

The court also asked counsel appearing for the CBI to take instruction if the agency can investigate the cases relating to sexual assault in nine out of 17 shelter homes in Bihar named in the Tata Institute of Social Sciences report.

Of the 42 girls lodged at the shelter home in Muzaffarpur that was run Brajesh Thakur, now in police custody, 34 were found to have been sexually assaulted. The matter came to light when a Mumbai-based institute conducted a survey on the condition of shelter homes.