‘Shameful, inhuman’: SC raps Nitish Kumar government over lackadaisical handling of Muzaffarpur shelter home case

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 11:52 AM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar over its inept handling of the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where several minor girls were sexually assaulted.

Muzaffarpur shelter home case‘Shameful, inhuman’: SC raps Nitish Kumar government over lackadaisical handling of Muzaffarpur shelter home case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar over its inept handling of the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where several minor girls were sexually assaulted. Questioning the state government’s seriousness of dealing with the case, the top court termed as tragic its inability to even file a correct FIR in the case of sexual assault of minor girls. Seeking to know what the government was doing for so long, the court granted it another 24 hours to add Section 377 (rape) of IPC and POCSO Act in the FIR copy.

“If we find that there were offences under Section 377 IPC and POCSO Act and you did not register FIR, we will pass an order against the government,” the court said.

The court also termed as shameful the state government’s behaviour in dealing with case. “A child is sodomised and you say it’s nothing? How can you do this? It’s inhuman. We were told that matter will be looked with great seriousness, this is seriousness? Every time I read this file it’s tragic,” it said.

The court also asked counsel appearing for the CBI to take instruction if the agency can investigate the cases relating to sexual assault in nine out of 17 shelter homes in Bihar named in the Tata Institute of Social Sciences report.

Of the 42 girls lodged at the shelter home in Muzaffarpur that was run Brajesh Thakur, now in police custody, 34 were found to have been sexually assaulted. The matter came to light when a Mumbai-based institute conducted a survey on the condition of shelter homes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Shameful, inhuman’: SC raps Nitish Kumar government over lackadaisical handling of Muzaffarpur shelter home case
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition