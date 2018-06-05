Shameful! Bengaluru woman molested by Ola cab driver

Bengaluru woman molested by Ola cab driver. (Image: ANI)

A shameful incident has taken place in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. An Ola cab driver allegedly molested a woman passenger on June 1 when she took the cab from her residence to Bengaluru International airport. The Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested the driver. In her complaint to Bengaluru police, the woman alleged that she was molested when she was on the way to Bengaluru airport.

Meanwhile, Ola has expressed regret over the entire incident. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Ola Spokesperson said, “We regret the unfortunate experience the customer had during the ride. We have zero tolerance for such incidents and the driver has been blacklisted from the platform as an immediate action upon receiving the complaint. Safety of customers is our top priority and we are extending our full support to the police authorities in their investigation.”

“The driver-partner in question holds a valid police verification check that confirms no criminal cases have been recorded against him. This is a mandatory process for all driver-partners who operate on our platform,” the Ola spokesperson added.

Earlier on May 23, a similar incident took place at Mumbai where a 36-year- old driver was arrested for molesting a 24-year-old woman bank professional. The incident occurred after the woman hired a cab at south Mumbai’s Nariman Point for Chandivali. During the journey, the driver touched her inappropriately. After reaching the destination, she lodged a complaint with Powai police. The accused was nabbed and was sent to police custody the next day.