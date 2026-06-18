The opposition leaders in India has mounted a fierce political assault on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy after the official release of the 14-point “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” (MoU) between the United States and Iran, which ends military operations, reopens the Strait of Hormuz, and launches a 60-day process to negotiate a final deal on sanctions and Iran’s nuclear programme.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X to deliver a scathing critique, while Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the tangible benefits of India-US ties after President Donald Trump described Modi as a “very tough negotiator” during their bilateral meeting in France.

The 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the USA and Iran has now been officially released. 1. The fact that it is called the Islamabad MOU shows the new-found regional standing and global influence of Pakistan, a country that had once been isolated on the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 18, 2026

Jairam Ramesh’s 5-point slam on Modi foreign policy

In a detailed post on X, Jairam Ramesh outlined five major criticisms of the MoU’s implications for India and Modi’s diplomatic stance:

Pakistan’s Rising Geopolitical Standing: Jairam Ramesh noted that the very title “Islamabad MOU” signals Pakistan’s “new-found regional standing and global influence,” a country that was once isolated globally by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh following the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. “This is a severe setback to both the substance and style of Prime Minister Modi’s foreign policy,” he wrote. “Pakistan is now even more deeply embedded in the geopolitical and security architecture of West Asia, which has grave and great implications for India.”

MoU or Memorandum of Misunderstanding?: While acknowledging the MoU could be a major advance “if it holds in letter and spirit,” Ramesh warned it could also become a “Memorandum of Misunderstanding from both sides.” He said, “For the time being, all that can be said is that the next 60 days will be crucial.”

Significant Gains for Iran: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted that the MoU delivers “very significant and even unexpected gains for Iran,” which has shown “resistance and resilience.” He noted that GCC countries, which have borne the full weight of Iran’s counter-attacks, have cautiously welcomed the MoU but will “undoubtedly rethink their relationships with other countries.”

Defeat for Netanyahu, Modi’s “Blind Devotion” to Israel: Ramesh described the MoU as “a definite defeat for the Prime Minister of Israel,” who can still “torpedo it in different ways.” He said Netanyahu “stands isolated internationally with even President Trump giving public expression to his anger and frustration with him.” He then turned sharply on Modi: “Only Mr. Modi remains steadfast in his support of Mr. Netanyahu’s actions in the region – including in Lebanon, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank. This blind devotion to Israel by Mr. Modi is costing our country dearly.”

Blow to US, “Shameful” Appeasement of Trump: Ramesh said the MoU represents “a serious blow to the US that along with Israel started the war with Iran on Feb 28, 2026 with maximalist aims that have just not been realised.” He added, “The limits of military power have been once again exposed.” He then accused Modi of “continuing appeasement of Mr. Trump – the latest evidence of which is the MEA readout of the Trump-Modi bilateral meeting last night – is shameful and actually anti-national.”

Pawan Khera questions benefits of Modi-Trump ties, challenges US security assurances

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised PM Modi for appearing pleased by Trump’s praise without securing tangible outcomes for India. “Modi ji gets pleased when anyone says anything just to appease him. But what does this bring to the nation?” Khera asked.

Khera then listed several grievances:

“What kind of negotiation is it where India has to purchase goods worth 500 million from the US every year?”

“What kind of negotiation is it where 3 of our innocent sailors are killed, and the US threatens us instead of apologising?”

“What kind of negotiation is it when Indians are chained and deported?”

“What kind of negotiation is it where visa restrictions are such that our educated professionals are struggling today?”

Khera also expressed scepticism over Trump’s reported assurance that the US would help India in the event of an attack. “When Operation Sindoor took place, a ceasefire was announced by America. Can India ever forget this? Can we forget that Trump had lunch with Field Marshal Asim Munir?” he said. “If we expect that he will support us and be friends with us when he is friends with India’s enemies, it is wrong.”

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan: On "very tough negotiator" remark for PM Modi by US President Trump in their bilateral meeting in France, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "Modi ji gets pleased when anyone says anything just to appease him. But what does this bring to the nation? What… pic.twitter.com/w4quDk4Jfv — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2026

14-point Islamabad MoU: Immediate cessation of military operations, Hormuz reopened, $300 bn development programme

The officially released text of the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran” was virtually signed by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian while Trump met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Citing a White House official, ANI reported that the agreement “immediately came into effect.”

A senior US administration official described the MoU as a mechanism to “immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, commit the Iranians to destroying the nuclear dust, and then gives us a dial where if the Iranians dial up their good behaviour, we respond by dialling up the kind of economic and sanctions relief that can make them a more prosperous country.”

Key provisions of the 14-point agreement include:

Immediate and permanent cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon.

A 60-day negotiation period (extendable by mutual consent) to conclude a final deal on sanctions and Iran’s nuclear programme.

The US will begin removing its naval blockade and related restrictions, while Iran will facilitate safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz free of charge for an initial 60-day period.

Phased lifting of sanctions, release of frozen Iranian assets, Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports, and a US-backed reconstruction and economic development programme for Iran worth at least USD 300 billion.

Iran reaffirmed that it will not develop or acquire nuclear weapons, with discussions on the future of its enriched uranium stockpiles under IAEA supervision.

The broader framework would include reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending the American blockade, initiating negotiations on uranium enrichment, sanctions relief, and a structured ceasefire involving Israel and Hezbollah.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed the text was finalised and signed, noting that consultations with Oman and other countries had been underway and that arrangements for managing the Strait of Hormuz had “largely been agreed upon.” Baghaei said safe maritime passage would be ensured while preserving “the sovereignty and authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.”

Opposition frames MoU as setback to India, Modi’s West Asia strategy

The opposition’s narrative frames the Islamabad MoU as a clear geopolitical setback for India, arguing that Pakistan’s deepened embedding in West Asia’s security architecture undermines Modi’s foreign policy vision. Jairam Ramesh’s post directly links the MoU’s naming to Pakistan’s revived global standing, while Pawan Khera’s comments highlight the contradiction between Trump’s friendship with Pakistan’s leadership and his assurances to India.

Together, the opposition charges that Modi’s blind devotion to Israel and shameful appeasement of Trump have yielded no tangible national benefits, while the US-Iran deal exposes the limits of military power and shifts the regional balance in ways that may hurt India’s strategic interests.