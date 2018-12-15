Shallow fog on Saturday, air quality remains ‘poor’

People in the national capital woke up to a cold Saturday morning with shallow fog, with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the air quality remained in the 'poor' category, the weather office said.

fog in delhi, delhi air pollution, delhi air qaulity, IMD, latest news on delhi air pollution“The sky will remain clear throughout the day, with mist or shallow fog in the morning and haze or smog thereafter,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

People in the national capital woke up to a cold Saturday morning with shallow fog, with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, while the air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category, the weather office said. The average PM2.5 readings at 9 a.m. was recorded at 70 micrograms per cubic metre while the average PM10 readings at the time were 138 micrograms per cubic metre.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent. “The sky will remain clear throughout the day, with mist or shallow fog in the morning and haze or smog thereafter,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 21.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, both a notch below the season’s average.

