Shailesh Gupta new INS president

Mary Paul is the secretary general. (Representational image)

Shailesh Gupta of Mid-Day has been elected as the president of The Indian Newspaper Society for the year 2019-20 at its 80th annual general meeting held in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He succeeds Jayant Mammen Mathew of Malayala Manorama.

L Adimoolam (Health & The Antiseptic) is the deputy president, DD Purkayastha (Ananda Bazar Patrika) is the vice-president and Naresh Mohan (Sunday Statesman) is the honorary treasurer of the society for 2019-20. Mary Paul is the secretary general.