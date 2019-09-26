Shailesh Gupta new INS president

L Adimoolam (Health & The Antiseptic) is the deputy president, DD Purkayastha (Ananda Bazar Patrika) is the vice-president and Naresh Mohan (Sunday Statesman) is the honorary treasurer of the society for 2019-20.
Shailesh Gupta of Mid-Day has been elected as the president of The Indian Newspaper Society for the year 2019-20 at its 80th annual general meeting held in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He succeeds Jayant Mammen Mathew of Malayala Manorama.
L Adimoolam (Health & The Antiseptic) is the deputy president, DD Purkayastha (Ananda Bazar Patrika) is the vice-president and Naresh Mohan (Sunday Statesman) is the honorary treasurer of the society for 2019-20. Mary Paul is the secretary general.
