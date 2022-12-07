Shahpur (Himachal Pradesh) Election Result 2022: BJP vs Cong vs AAP – Here’s all you need to know before counting begins tomorrow

The results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 are scheduled to be announced on Thursday, December 8. The polling for the assembly election took place on November 12. One of the 68 assembly constituencies, Shahpur falls under Kagra district and has 89,978 eligible voters. According to the data by the Delimitation Commission, 2008 report, 24.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%. The Census data of 2011 revealed that the literacy level of Kagra, the district in which the constituency falls under, is 85.67%. Out of the total eligible electoral voters, over 44,800 were male and over 43,700 were female.

Shahpur Election Result 2022: When and where to watch?

The results of the state assembly election will be declared on December 8. The BJP is hoping to break the precedent and return to power in the state for second consecutive term. You can follow FE.com to catch all the live updates of the results on Thursday.

Shahpur Election Result 2022: Who won the 2017 Assembly polls?

In the 2017 Assemly polls, Sarveen Choudhary from BJP defeated Independent candidate Major (Ret.) Vijai Singh Mankotia by a margin of 6,147 votes. In the previous election, BJP had a vote share of 37.93% in Shahpur constituency.

Shahpur Election Result 2022: Candidates

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Nadaun are Sarveen from BJP, Abhishek Singh from AAP, Banarshi Dass Dogra from BSP, Kewal Singh from INC, Ramesh Kumar and Joginder Singh are Independent candidates.