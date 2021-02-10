Shahnawaz Hussain takes charge as Bihar Industry minister, says mission to increase employment

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain is a three-term Lok Sabha member. Though he was not a part of any house in Bihar, he was elected to the state legislative council last month.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain today assumed charge as Industry minister of Bihar. Hussain said that he aims to increase employment opportunities in the state. “Industrialisation is needed in Bihar. Our mission is to ensure people get jobs within the state. When agro-based industries and skilled workers are here in the state, why should the factories be set-up outside,” he said.

Before assuming the charge, Hussain expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. “Today at 11.30 am, I shall be assuming the office of Minister of Industries(Udhyog Vibhag), Govt of Bihar at Vikas Bhawan, Bailey Road, Patna. My sincere gratitude to @narendramodi Ji, @JPNadda Ji & @NitishKumar Ji for their faith in me & for this important responsibility.”

Hussain is a three-term Lok Sabha member. Though he was not a part of any House in Bihar, he was elected to the state legislative council last month. Hussain was among the nine inductees from the party which now has 20 members in the state cabinet.

CM Kumar expanded his cabinet yesterday by inducting 17 new ministers, including Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the high-profile Muslim face of the BJP which walked away with the lion’s share. The former Union minister and party’s national spokesman, Hussain was the first to be administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan. He was allocated the portfolio yesterday.

The NDA had secured a simple majority in the Bihar Assembly Election winning 125 seats and enjoys the support of an independent MLA who was also inducted to the cabinet. The Bihar cabinet now has 30 members against the maximum capacity of 36 ministers.