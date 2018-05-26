Shahkot bypoll: ‘Teach lesson’ to Congress, appeals Sukhbir Badal to voters

Opposition SAD in Punjab today appealed to voters to “teach a lesson” to the ruling Congress in the May 28 Shahkot Assembly bypoll for “betraying” every section of society. (Reuters)

Opposition SAD in Punjab today appealed to voters to “teach a lesson” to the ruling Congress in the May 28 Shahkot Assembly bypoll for “betraying” every section of society. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal also appealed to the electorate in Shahkot to take “revenge” on the Congress for “reneging” on the promises it had made to farmers, Dalits, youth, traders and industry. Badal today conducted a road show here in support of party candidate Naib Singh Kohar on the last day of campaigning for the by-election.

The SAD president also thanked the people for creating a “tidal wave” in support of Kohar and reposing their faith in the party due to the “record development” undertaken during the 10-year SAD-BJP tenure in Punjab. The road show witnessed a large number of party workers and residents of the Assembly constituency coming out in cars, tractors and motorcycles in support of the SAD. The SAD president was accompanied by party leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Bikram Majithia, Col C D Singh Kamboj, Amarjit Thind and Brij Bhupinder Lalli. The road show passed through Lohian, Shahkot and Mehatpur villages.

SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that over 500 farmers ended their lives after the Congress government in the state “failed” to implement complete farm loan waiver as it had promised before the 2017 Assembly polls. The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated following the demise of SAD MLA Ajit Singh Kohar. The Congress has fielded Hardev Singh Laddi, while the SAD has given ticket to Kohar’s son Naib Singh Kohar. The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan for the Shahkot bypoll.