Shahjahanpur police register FIR against Swami Chinmayanand; probe on

The Shahjahanpur police on Tuesday filed First Information Report (FIR) against former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand. This comes after a female student has alleged that she was under threat from the leader of the sant community. However, she hasn’t taken the name of Chinmayanand or any other leader. The student is pursuing her post-graduate degree in one of the colleges run by the Mumukshu ashram.

Chinmayanand (72), was booked under various sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The girl’s father has registered a complaint in which he accuses the BJP lawmaker of sexually harassing her child. In the complaint, he also said that Chimayanand and “some others” sexually abused her and other girls, reports PTI.

While the charge was refuted by BJP MP’s lawyer who claimed it was a “conspiracy” to blackmail him. Speaking to PTI, the lawyer said, “On August 22, Swami Chinmayanand got a WhatsApp message on his phone from an unknown number. The message said that if you do not give Rs five crore by this evening, then I will make videos viral on news channels. And do not try to act smart, as I have nothing to lose, but your reputation will be lost. Hence, make arrangements to give Rs 5 crore.”

On August 24, a video surfaced on social media in which the victim alleged that a senior leader of the sant community who has already destroyed the lives of many girls, is now threatening to kill her. She also sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in getting the justice.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jitin Prasada has come out in support of the lady. In a tweet, he urged CM Adityanath to ensure the protection of the girl. “Now she has gone missing. Is there no rule of law left in the state,” Prasada tweeted.

A three-time Lok Sabha MP Chimayanand had served as a minister of state in the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government.