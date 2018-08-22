Shahjahanpur cow vigilantism case: Two UP cops face the axe after video of locals thrashing man goes viral

It is alleged that policemen present at the spot helped the locals and shot a video of the incident. (Representative image: PTI)

Two policemen were suspended after a video went viral showing locals of Nekpur village here thrashing and ill-treating a man for allegedly slaughtering a cow, police said today. “On August 16, locals of Nekpur village under Nigohi police station allegedly caught one Bhura slaughtering a cow. They beat him severely and forced him to pick up meat pieces from the ground with his mouth,” SP S S Chinappa said today.

It is alleged that policemen present at the spot helped the locals and shot a video of the incident. An inquiry has been ordered in the matter. “The matter came to my notice yesterday. SI Madan Pal and constable Sanjiv Kumar have been suspended with immediate effect. CO Sadar Baldev Singh Khandela will probe the matter,” the SP added.