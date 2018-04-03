Shahid Afridi’s Kashmir rant draws fire on Twitter; why no concern for Balochistan, ask Indians

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. (Source: PTI)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi faced a barrage of criticism on Twitter for his tweet targetting India over Kashmir violence on Tuesday afternoon. Afridi, in his tweet, called Kashmir ‘Indian Occupied’ and added that innocents are being shot by an oppressive regime. “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence,” the cricketer said in his tweet.

Afridi asked UN and other international bodies why no efforts are being made to stop the bloodshed. “Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” he added.

The tweet, however, didn’t go well with the Twitterati, especially Indians who reminded the former Pakistan skipper of Balochistan.

“What about Balochistan buddy? I know there are some issues and it’s our issue we will solve it and there won’t be any more Bangladesh courtesy atrocities. Why don’t you mind ur own business,” a user replied.

Another user asked Afridi not to indulge in political issues of other countries. “Being a respected man and cricketer you should not be too much indulged in political situation of other countries and focus on wellbeing of Pakistan!!! (sic)” he said.

Another Twitter user asked the all-rounder what Pakistan Army would have done in this situation. “Sad for what? Do you think these militants were carrying toy guns? What would have #PakArmy done in such scenario, when asked to surrender, replied by firing at forces? Please stop these croc’s tears,” his tweet read.

Afridi’s tweet came amid the ongoing unrest in Kashmir. Normal life was paralysed in the state for the second day on a strike call given by separatists to protest the killings in encounters in Shopian and Anantnag districts on Sunday even as restrictions on the movement of people continued in three districts and some parts of the city as a precautionary measure.

The effect was also seen on the educational institutes as all schools and colleges remained closed for the second day as authorities decided to suspend classwork to prevent any law and order problems. All examinations to be held today by universities in the valley and educational institutions have also been postponed.