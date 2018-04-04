Shahid Afridi, want to see peaceful JK? Please make sure that Pakistani terrorists stop infiltrations, says Javed Akhtar

Lyricist and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar. (Source: IE)

Lyricist and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to hit back at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi for his remarks over the Kashmir violence. Akhtar asked Afridi that if he wants to see a peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, he needs to make sure that Pakistan terrorists stop infiltrations and the Pak army stops supporting the separatists by closing down the training camps.

“Dear Mr Afridi , since you want to see a peaceful JK sans any human rights violations could you please see to it that pak terrorists stop infiltrations n pak army stops supporting the separatists by closing down the training camps. It will greatly help in solving the problem,” Akhtar said in his tweet.

This came in response to Shahid Afridi’s tweet where he had asked UN and other international bodies why they aren’t making efforts to stop the violence in Kashmir. “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” Afridi had said in his tweet.

This led to a massive backlash from Twitterati who asked Afridi why he is silent about Balochistan.

The tweet also triggered a response from India opener Gautam Gambhir who mocked Shahid Afridi by calling the ex-Pakistani all-rounder a perennially immature person. Gambhir said that Afridi’s tweet on the current situation in Kashmir and his reference to United Nations was according to “his age bracket”.

“Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no-ball!!!” Gambhir wrote on his Twitter handle.