Shahi dip in Sangam won’t wash away PM Modi’s sins: Mayawati

By: | Updated: February 25, 2019 2:09 PM

Interestingly, Modi's visit to Kumbh Mela also saw the Prime Minister wash the feet of sanitation workers, a move many see as an attempt to breach Mayawati’s trusted vote bank ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

modi sangam, modi kumbh, modi mayawati, modi allahabad, karam yogi, modi, modicare, mayawati, mayawati park, mayawati akhilesh, mayawati photo, modi news, modi imran khan, modi ji ka bhashan, modi cartoon, modi comedyPM Modi at the Kumbh in Prayagraj, Sunday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) and Maywati (file photo)

Taking a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his dip at the holy Sangam at Kumbh Mela, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati came down heavily on the PM and questioned if taking a Shahi snan will absolve him of his sins of not keeping his promises.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that people will not forgive the ruling BJP for making their lives difficult due to demonetisation, GST, vengeance as well as widespread communalism and casteism under their rule.

“Will a “Shahi” dip in Sangam by PM Modi be able to wash sins of reneging poll promises, treachery and other state wrongs? Not possible for people to forgive BJP easily for making their life miserable through deeds of Notebandi, GST,Vengeance, Casteism,Communal and Authoritarian rule (sic),” her Twitter post read.

READ ALSO | Watch: At Kumbh Mela, PM Modi takes holy dip, surprises everyone by washing sanitation worker’s feet

The BSP chief said in another tweet, “Modi government should differentiate between farmers and landless labourers. His Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme of Rs 500 per month may be useful for labourers but not helpful for farmers who wants remunerative price of their produce which BJP govt has failed to ensure. This is a failure.”

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took a holy dip at the Sangam in the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and also interacted with sanitation workers, who ensured cleanliness during the religious gathering. The PM described the sanitation workers as “real karm yogis” and applauded their contribution to the mass gathering. Modi performed the Ganga aarti and washed the feet of sanitation workers and presented them ‘angvastram’.

