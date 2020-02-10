Shaheen Bagh: Protesters can’t block public road for indefinite period, says Supreme Court

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest: Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt and Delhi Police.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police on pleas seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital. Hundreds of people have been sitting on a protest at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh for the last 58 days against the Citizenship Act recently amended by Parliament. The petitioners have cited the inconvenience caused to public as a result of the road blockade for close to two months now.

Hearing the petition, the top court observed that protesters at Shaheen Bagh cannot block the public roads and create inconvenience for others. The court observed that people are entitled to protest but they have to do so in an area designated for agitation. “Protests cannot go on for an indefinite period on a public road,” a division bench comprising Justice SK Kaul and Justice KM Joseph said.

“There must be identified areas for carrying out such protests,” they said.

The apex court said it will not pass any direction on Shaheen Bagh protest without hearing the other side. The matter has been posted for further hearing on February 17.