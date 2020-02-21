Shaheen Bagh protest: Road connecting Noida to Faridabad reopens after 69 days of blockade, Noida-Delhi road still closed

Noida-Faridabad road reopened. (Photo: ANI)

In a move that is likely to bring some measure of relief to commuters facing difficulties travelling between Noida and Delhi, the road connecting Noida and Faridabad has been opened for vehicular movement by the Uttar Pradesh police. The road had been barricaded and vehicular traffic stopped from moving on these roads by authorities in view of the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens for the last 69 days at the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road in Delhi.

The barricading had been put on the Noida-Faridabad road on December 15 when the protests against the CAA began. However, the road connecting Noida and Delhi is still closed.

The reopening of the Noida-Faridabad road should bring relief for commuters going to Faridabad from Noida and Mayur Vihar in Delhi. These commuters were taking alternate routes via DND to go to Fardibad due to the closure of the road, causing inconveniences and delays.

The development comes a day after Supreme Court appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran inspected other routes as talks with the protesters to clear the Shaheen Bagh protest venue failed to break the deadlock. They suggested the police to open the other routes after inspection.

“We urged the protesters to come up with creative solutions to the traffic situation. We are happy that the Delhi police have co-operated with our suggestions and the usage of some roads may soon be restored especially for commuters going towards Faridabad,” Hegde had said on Thursday evening, when the SC-appointed mediators held second rounds of talks with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh have continued since December 15, 2019. The blockade on Road 13A connecting Delhi with Noida led to the police barricading alternative routes in the vicinity as well. This led to severe traffic jams for commuters travelling between Noida, Delhi and Faridabad.