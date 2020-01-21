Shaheen Bagh protest: BJP’s Amit Malviya served Rs 1-crore defamation notice over video shared on social media

On January 15, Amit Malviya shared one video on Twitter captioning it: “Shaheen Bagh protest is sponsored”.

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests: Two women protesters, who were part of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, have served a defamation notice of Rs 1 crore to BJP I-T cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly “attempting to defame” them. The protestors have alleged that Malviya had levelled false allegations against the protestors and has cast aspersions on their motivations.

“You, the addressee (Amit Malviya), and other entities have not only played a fraud on the general public but have also attempted to bring disrepute to the protestors who are bringing the attention of a large number of people on the issues being pressed by this extraordinary exercise of Constitutional freedom,” says the legal notice served by advocate Mehmood Pracha, who is representing the two women.

The notice mentions that Amit Malviya levelled false allegations “that the protestors comprise of people paid for becoming a part of the crowd (at Shaheen Bagh)”. “A video posted and endorsed by you on social media platforms had alleged that the protestors are taking five hundred to seven hundred rupees in order to be a part of the protests. Such statements are not only false but also have an effect on defaming the protestors in the national and international community,” the legal notice states.

The notice further says that Malviya’s actions comprise of an offense under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. “You are liable to pay an amount of Rs 1,00,00,000/- (rupee one crore only) for defaming our client,” Pracha writes.

Hundreds of women have been sitting on an indefinite protest against the CAA in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. Just days ago, two unverified videos surfaced on social media showed locals from the area alleging that the whole protest was orchestrated and the women participating in the demonstrations are paid Rs 500-Rs 700 for a day. On January 15, Amit Malviya shared one such video on Twitter captioning it: “Shaheen Bagh protest is sponsored”. The video also has a header that says “Shaheen Bagh protests exposed” and “It is all about money”.