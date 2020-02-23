Shaheen Bagh protest an experiment to create mayhem: VHP

VHP leader Surendra Jain said ‘in the garb of opposing CAA, a conspiracy to repeat 1947 is going on’. (File Photo.PTI)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has warned “jihadists and secularists” to stop issuing threats to Hindus. VHP’s joint general secretary Surendra Jain said the pseudo-secular community and Muslim leaders have shown their true colours in the name of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and alleged a conspiracy to divide the country.

“In the garb of opposing CAA, a conspiracy to repeat 1947 is going on,” he said.

In 1947, he said, the Muslim League was threatening about “direct action’ and Muslims were protesting on the streets and the communists supporting them.

“Today, the entire pseudo-secular community is playing the same role as communists had played that time,” the VHP leader said.

Surendra said that attempts are being made to destabilise a popular government by trying to create a riot-like situation. He added that Shaheen Bagh is an experiment to create mayhem.

“They are spewing hatred by making the Muslims take to the streets,” he said.

Hundreds of people, mostly Muslim women, are protesting in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi for the last 70 days against the citizenship law ever since it was cleared by the Parliament in December last year.

On raising of pro-Pakistan slogans during AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally in Bengaluru, the VHP leader said that the way the “jihadis mob” raised slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ leaves no doubt about their mentality.

“These people must remember that today’s India is not the India of 1947. The country is in a position to give a befitting reply to all such anti-national challenges,” the VHP leader opined.

On AIMIM leader Waris Pathan’s remark that 15 crore Muslims are enough to bring the 100 crore Hindus down on their knees, he said, “Such leaders should not even dare contemplate to think about it.”

He said the government should take punitive action against such people and went on to condemn the silence of pseudo-seculars.