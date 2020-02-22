Shaheen Bagh protest an example of struggle between rights and duties of people: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By: |
Published: February 22, 2020 3:44:06 PM

"They (protesters) understand their rights but not their duties. I do not think one can achieve their rights by abducting (blocking) a road," Naqvi said at Indian Student Parliament event held at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Shaheen Bagh protest, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vigyan Bhawan, CAA, southeast Delhi, noida“We will always be caught up in confusion if we do not understand our rights and duties,” he said.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday termed the Shaheen Bagh protest against CAA an an example of the struggle between rights and duties of the people. “They (protesters) understand their rights but not their duties. I do not think one can achieve their rights by abducting (blocking) a road,” Naqvi said at Indian Student Parliament event held at Vigyan Bhawan here.

“We will always be caught up in confusion if we do not understand our rights and duties,” he said. The protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), primarily by local women, started in Shaheen Bagh in mid December, has led to blocking of a road connecting southeast Delhi areas to Noida causing daily hardships to commuters.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Shaheen Bagh protest an example of struggle between rights and duties of people Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal: Banners with BJP symbol and message requesting Sovan Chatterjee to take up reins of KMC put up
2Andhra vigilance dept unearths Rs 404 cr scam in ESIC
3No one needs to fear about CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi