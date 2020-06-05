Shaheen Bagh 2.0: Plan to revive anti-CAA protests thwarted, police on high alert

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest site in Delhi. FILE photo.

Shaheen Bagh protest, Shaheen Bagh News: The Delhi Police have thwarted a bid to resume the protests in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia area of the national capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). According to reports, there were intelligence inputs of a massive protest being planned for June 3 by women along with their children in the Shaheen Bagh and outside the gate of Jamia Millia Islamia university. However, timely action on part of the police prevented the protesters from hitting the streets.

The agitations were being planned for the last 4-5 days and messages were circulated widely on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Twitter to amass thousands of people. The entire campaign was titled ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’.

Reports suggest that several new Twitter accounts and WhatsApp groups were created to circulate messages. Protesters were planning to hit the streets in a hushed manner, giving no time to the police to act. It is also believed that meetings were being organised at several homes in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia areas to plan the modalities.

In the messages that were sent to women, the call for protests was given by at least 200 organisations in the country. These groups are believed to have Leftist ideology and majority of them are linked to CPI and CPM.

Reports say that the protesters had even planned to install a tent and block the roads again. But police had a tip-off this time and cops installed their own temporary tent and deployed a heavy contingent of security officials in the vicinity to keep the law and order situation under control. Several policemen have also been deployed in areas including Shaheen Bagh, Jamia gate, and Sukhdev Vihar metro station.

Besides CAA and JNU violence, people were asked to raise the issue of arrest of Jamia students Meeran Haider, Asif Iqbal Tanha and Safoora Zargar and JNU students Sharjeel Iman, Ishrat Jehan, Khalid Saifi and Shifa-Ur-Rehman.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is maintaining a strict vigil on social media.

Shaheen Bagh had emerged as the epicentre of anti-CAA protest in the country. Thousands of women along with their children were sitting on a protest here since December 15 against the CAA, NRC and NPR. The site was cleared on March 14 amid the coronavirus lockdown in the national capital.