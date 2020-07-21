‘Shaheen Bagh, losing Jyotiraditya’: Prakash Javadekar’s counter to Rahul Gandhi on list of Modi govt’s ‘achievements’

Prakash Javadekar slams Rahul Gandhi after he lists Modi government’s ‘achievemetns’.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet wherein he listed the ‘achievements’ of the Modi government. Javadekar too listed the Congress leader’s ‘achievements’ in a tweet.

Javadekar said by making fun of candle lights, Rahul Gandhi has insulted the people of India and corona warriors.

“Rahul Baba note India’s achievements in “war against Corona”. India has the least average cases, active cases and death rate than the US, Europe and Brazil. By making fun of candle lights, Rahul Gandhi ji you have insulted the people of India & brave Corona warriors,” he tweeted.

Listing out Rahul’s achievements, he said, “Note your achievements in the last 6 months – February: Shaheen Bagh and Riots; March: Losing Jyotiraditya and MP April: Instigating migrant labourers May: 6th anniversary of the historic defeat of the Congress June: Defending ChinaJuly: Congress on virtual collapse in Rajasthan.”

Speaking separately, Javadekar said Rahul is tweeting daily and “I think Congress will be reduced to a party that only tweets”.

“One after the other, states are proof that Congress isn’t working. A dejected party is attempting to attack the Centre in every manner, but they’ll not succeed,” he said.

Javadekar’s tweet came after Rahul listed the alleged ‘attempt to topple’ the Congress government in Rajasthan and the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in February among the Centre’s ‘achievements’ amid Covid-19 crisis.

“Achievements of the government in the COVID-era: February — Namaste Trump, March– toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh, April — making people light candles, May — government’s sixth anniversary, June — Bihar virtual rally, July — Attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan,” Rahul said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi said due to such “achievements” of the government, the country is now ‘aatmanirbhar’ in the fight against the deadly virus.