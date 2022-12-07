Shahdara MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Results to the Shahdara municipal ward will be announced on December 7. The Shahdara Assembly constituency consists of three which are Shahdara, Jhilmil and Dilshad Colony. In the Shahdara ward (number 215), the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Bharat Gautam from the municipal ward, and Goldy Sood is contesting from Congress, and AAP has nominated Dalchand Anand from the Shahdara municipal ward. From the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mange Ram Premi is the candidate and Abhishek is contesting as an independent candidate from the Shahdara ward.
This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the poll was held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase. This was also the first civic polls held in the national capital after the February 2020 riots in Delhi, and according to data shared by officials, 3,360 booths, spanning 493 locations, were identified in critical or sensitive categories.
The AAP and the BJP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress has 247 in the fray. The number of independents is 382. Among other political parties, the BSP contested the poll on 132 wards, the NCP on 26, the Janata Dal (United) on 22, and the AIMIM has fielded 15 candidates who are in fray in the MCD polls 2022.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has been ruling the civic bodies since 2007 had won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards in the 2017 civic body polls, trouncing the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. While the AAP won 48 wards the Congress bagged 30 seats.
Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey:
AAP is predicted to bag 149-171 municipal wards, while the BJP will win 69-91 wards, Congress 3-7 wards, and 5-9 to Others.
Times Now-ETG survey:
The AAP is predicted to win 146-156 wards, predicted 84-94 wards to the BJP and, 6-10 to Congress and up to four to Others.
The News X exit poll-
The Aam Aadmi Party is predicted to bag 150-175 wards and the BJP 70-92, while the Congress may win 4-7 municipal wards.
The exit polls on Monday, after the second phase of Gujarat elections, got over, showed that the AAP was going to sweep the polls by winning more than 150 of the 250 municipal wards with the BJP emerging as a distant second.
The counting of votes for the 250 Municipal Corporation of Delhi wards will begin from 8 AM. The election was held on December 4. The voter turnout was low this year and stood at 50 per cent.
Good morning readers! Welcome to our live blog! Stay tuned to Financial Express Online for all election updates.