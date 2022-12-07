Shahdara MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Results to the Shahdara municipal ward will be announced on December 7. The Shahdara Assembly constituency consists of three which are Shahdara, Jhilmil and Dilshad Colony. In the Shahdara ward (number 215), the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Bharat Gautam from the municipal ward, and Goldy Sood is contesting from Congress, and AAP has nominated Dalchand Anand from the Shahdara municipal ward. From the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mange Ram Premi is the candidate and Abhishek is contesting as an independent candidate from the Shahdara ward.

This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the poll was held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase. This was also the first civic polls held in the national capital after the February 2020 riots in Delhi, and according to data shared by officials, 3,360 booths, spanning 493 locations, were identified in critical or sensitive categories.

Live Updates

