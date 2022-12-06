Shahdara MCD Election Result 2022: Shahdara ward MCD result to be announced tomorrow

Shahdara Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Date and Time: The Shahdara Municipal ward is one of the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Election for the 250 wards of MCD was held on December 4, results for which will be announced on December 7. The main contenders in the fray for the MCD polls 2022 include the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

The Shahdara Assembly constituency consists of three Assembly segments which are Shahdara, Jhilmil and Dilshad Colony. In the Shahdara ward (number 215), Bharat Gautam is contesting from the BJP, and Goldy Sood is contesting from Congress, and Dalchand Anand is the AAP candidate. From the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mange Ram Premi is the candidate and Abhishek is contesting as an independent candidate from the Shahdara ward.

Shahdara MCD Result Date & Time: The Shahdara ward MCD result will be announced on December 7, and counting will begin from 8 AM.

Ahead of the polls, intensifying AAP’s campaign for MCD elections, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held Nukkad Sabhas in various wards, which also included the Shahdara constituency and reiterated the promise of a landfill-free Delhi, among other promises.

On December 4, the voter turnout stood at 50.47 per cent, with which over 1.45 crore voters who exercised their franchise. Of the 250 wards, 42 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates, 21 for women SC candidates, and 104 seats were reserved for women candidates. The last day of withdrawal of candidates was November 19, and the election commission said that the entire process needs to be completed by December 15.

In the last three elections held in 2007, 2012 and 2017, Delhi recorded a turnout of 53.55 per cent, 53.39 per cent and 43.24 per cent, respectively.