Shahberi collapse aftermath: Noida authority set to demolish 114 illegal structures; 1757 unauthorised buildings listed

After the twin building collapse in Greater Noida’s Shahberi in July, the Noida authority has decided to demolish 114 illegal buildings. According to a report by The Indian Express, after a two-week long preliminary survey, the authority has identified 1757 unauthorised structures in different parts of the city. A majority of these buildings are residential. Of these, 114 are unauthorised multi-storey buildings which have been constructed on land that has already been notified and acquired by the authority.

Rakesh Kumar Mishra, additional CEO of the authority was quoted as saying by IE that these buildings are outrightly illegal and there will be no compromise regarding their fate. He added that four buildings have been evacuated in Raipur village and FIRs filed against the owners. 50 buildings have already been sealed and the owners of 60 other such buildings have already been given notices. Apart from this, 56 buildings have been identified as unsafe. Meanwhile, 10 structures in Garhi Chaukhandi have already been demolished; FIRs are filed against the owners of 17 ‘unsafe’ buildings in Nithari, and three buildings are sealed.

Mishra said that a committee, comprising a member of the planning department, a project engineer, a structural engineer and a member of RITES Limited, will be constituted to conduct a technical check of these buildings. If found hazardous after this test, these buildings too will be demolished.

Officials said 261 multi-storey buildings have been found to be constructed on land notified for future development, but not yet acquired by the authority. 1,326 buildings with more than three storeys have been identified on Abadi village land.

An official said that according to the building bylaws, the vertical limit for such buildings is three storeys. The limit exists because of pressure on the narrow lanes, and limited water and sewerage facilities in these areas. However, the laws haven’t really been enforced.

On July 18, 2018, a six-storey under construction building fell on an adjacent building in Shah Beri village under the Bisrakh police station. The Uttar Pradesh government had suspended senior Greater Noida officials including city Project Manager VP Singh and Assistant Project Manager Abbas Zaidi. Just days after the disastrous incident Greater Noida Authority (GNA) ordered to vacate a building in the area to avoid any mishap.