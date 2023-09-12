Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood mega stars laud PM Modi for G20 success

Bollywood’s mega stars have hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of G20 Summit presidency in Delhi. From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, the superstars of Hindi film industry took to their official Twitter/Instagram accounts to post appreciation for the Prime Minister.

Actress Deepika Padukone, took to her Instagram stories and called the G20 Summit a ‘remarkable accomplishment’. Her husband, Ranveer Singh also congratulated PM Modi for the success.

Alia Bhatt also recently tweeted about the summit and called it ‘a historic moment for India’.

Deepika Padukone wrote, “Congratulations on hosting the groundbreaking G20 Summit!…” along with a photo of flags from the venue of the G20 summit in Delhi. She tagged PM Modi on Instagram Stories as well.

Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram Reels to share a post by PM Modi and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji for hosting a triumphant G20 Summit, uniting nations for a brighter future! One Earth. One Family. One Future.”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose latest movie, Jawan, was released last week setting box office records, had also congratulated PM Narendra Modi on the success of the summit. Shah Rukh also took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote,“Congratulations to hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for stimulating unity between the nations for a better future…”

Heads of state and representatives from all around the world attended the most recent summit, which was held while India held the G20 leadership. The ceremony was hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, for which the city was decorated for days. ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’—which translates to ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’—was India’s theme for the G20 Presidency.